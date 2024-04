Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were climbing on Thursday, jumping as much as 3.4%. As of 11:47 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.5%.In the wake of a massive earthquake that struck the island nation earlier this week, the semiconductor specialist shared some positive news with investors.The most powerful earthquake in more than 25 years struck Taiwan early on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) noted that "preventative measures to ensure employee safety and wellbeing were initiated at that time according to procedure, and some fabs were evacuated."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel