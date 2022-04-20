Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Earnings Made Me Even More Bullish on Semiconductors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market has pulled back amid concerns over rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate increases. One recent casualty has been semiconductor stocks, which many investors consider to be cyclical plays on the economy. A few analysts have recently downgraded chip names after channel checks reported signs of potential slowing in PC and smartphone sales globally. "We don't have a smoking gun pointing to a correction underway in any of these markets, but it's very clear to us that all 3 segments (gaming, PC and 'broad-based/XLNX') are running at elevated levels," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis in a recent downgrade of Advanced Micro Devices. Amid the pessimism as we exit COVID, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) is down more than 22% on the year.Continue reading