Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Popped Today

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) were surging today after the company delighted investors with its fourth-quarter earnings report, forecasting a return to revenue growth in the first quarter after a cyclical slowdown in the semiconductor sector.While the results in the fourth quarter itself were relatively weak, it still beat estimates, and guidance was strong enough to give TSMC (as it's also known) a boost and propel many of its chip-designing customers higher, including Intel, AMD, Broadcom, and Nvidia.As of 11:28 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of TSMC were up 8.1% on the news.