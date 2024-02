Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Raced Nearly 5% Higher Today

A pair of encouraging news items pushed chipmaking powerhouse Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE: TSM) stock notably higher on Wednesday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% in price, handily beating the 0.8% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index.The first item was Taiwan Semi's latest monthly revenue report.The company reported that it earned just under 216 billion new Taiwan dollars ($6.9 billion) in January, which was up significantly on both a sequential and an annual basis. The figure was 22% higher than the December 2023 tally and represented a nearly 8% year-over-year improvement. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel