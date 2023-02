Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was Down Earlier Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (TSM) were down 2.3%, compared to a 1.2% drop for the S&P 500 index, shortly after the market opened on Thursday.In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it sold 86% of its stake in the chip stock in the fourth quarter.The news comes as TSM has significantly outperformed the broader market year to date.Continue reading