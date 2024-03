Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) were moving higher today after the company reported February revenue that showed growth was accelerating year over year from January to February.The news seemed to be the latest confirmation that TSMC is seeing strong demand for AI-related chips even at a time when Apple, its biggest customer, is reporting sales headwinds in China.As of 11:38 a.m. ET, the stock was up 1.1% after gaining as much as 6.1% earlier in the session.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel