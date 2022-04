Why Take-Two Interactive Could Prove the Bears Wrong

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are currently down 31.5% year to date. That significantly underperforms the 12.3% fall in the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 index. It hasn't been a good year for growth stocks that trade at relatively high valuations. Take-Two is particularly getting slammed because it lacks immediate growth catalysts in 2022, such as blockbuster new releases, to drive meaningful growth in revenue and earnings per share.However, the sell-off in Take-Two might be overdone. Market participants are missing how two recent releases within the Grand Theft Auto franchise could juice Take-Two's earnings growth in the next year.Continue reading