|
07.03.2023 18:26:41
Why Take-Two Interactive Software's Shares Rose on Tuesday
It's been a rough year for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), whose stock is down 25.9% in the last 12 months. But shares had a nice recovery on Tuesday, climbing as much as 3.2% in trading before falling back to a 1.1% gain at 11:30 a.m. ET.Last week, shares jumped on gossip that Sony (NYSE: SONY) might be interested in buying the video game company. While that's still a rumor, there was some positive news on the buyout front when it was reported that the European Union appears willing to clear Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI).If the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal does go through, it could pave the way for other mergers in gaming. Take-Two Interactive would be a likely target, and even a small reduction in regulatory pushback would be good news.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!