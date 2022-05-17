Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up 10.6% as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings numbers following the market close on Monday. Earnings per share came in at $0.95, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of $0.65. Investors might have been more enthusiastic about management's early guidance for fiscal 2023 (ending in March), which calls for record operating results. After the jump in the share price, the stock is now down 31% year to date and up 74% over the last five years.For the fiscal fourth quarter, revenue of $839 million grew 11% year over year. The largest contributors to revenue were the usual suspects: NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Red Dead Online. Take-Two also credited Tiny Tina's Wonderland and mobile titles Top Eleven and Two Dots.Continue reading