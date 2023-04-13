Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are starting off Thursday on a high note, as positive comments from Barclays lifted their shares 2.6% through 10:45 a.m. ET.This morning Barclays announced it is raising its price target on the video game company by 8.5%, to $141 a share. (Hint: Take-Two stock currently costs $122 and change, so this is basically a prediction the stock will rise 15% over the next 12 months.)As the analyst argues, Take-Two stock is cheap already at a valuation of 3.7 times sales, and could turn out to be even cheaper if the company's next earnings report (due out in mid-May) is able to "de-risk numbers further," as ratings-watcher The Fly explains. Continue reading