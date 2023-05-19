Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Was Up This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) have had a great week. The video game developer's stock was up 11% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.8% boost in the S&P 500. That increase put Take-Two's shares up over 30% so far in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.This week's rally was sparked by some good news around growth and earnings.Take-Two announced late Wednesday that fiscal fourth-quarter bookings jumped 65% to $1.4 billion, outpacing management's prior forecast. Standout franchises contributing to this growth included NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto, and several casual titles such as Toon Blast and Words With Friends. "Our vast catalog of proven, high-quality titles achieved strong results," executives said in a conference call with investors.Continue reading