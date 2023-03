Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Won the Market's Heart Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors playing the stock market with Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) notched a convincing victory on Thursday. The video game company's share price rose by almost 4%, crushing the generally flat performance of the S&P 500 index. As often happens in the video game world, excitement was generated by the announcement of a new title.That morning, Take-Two's wholly owned developer and publisher 2K and storied toymaker Lego unveiled said title. This is Lego 2K Drive, a hybrid toy construction and auto racing game in which user-built cars are driven at hair-raising speeds to win glory and bragging rights. Lego 2K Drive is set in a sprawling open world, allowing players to zoom around and explore a variety of environments. The Take-Two unit and Lego said that the new game is the first of what will be a series of titles developed by the pair of companies. Continue reading