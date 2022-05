Why TaskUs Stock Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK), a company that specializes in helping tech companies connect with customers, fell on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Results exceeded previous guidance from management. But full-year expectations weren't raised as a result, which is being interpreted negatively by the market. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, TaskUs stock was down 13% for the session, down more than 60% year to date, and down more than 75% from its all-time high less than a year ago.When it reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, TaskUs management guided for Q1 revenue of $232.2 million on the high end and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 22.5%. After the market close yesterday, TaskUs management reported Q1 revenue of $239.7 million (up 57% year over year) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6% -- slightly besting its previous guidance on both counts.