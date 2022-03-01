|
Why TaskUs Stock Is Popping Today
Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK), an outsourcing services company, were soaring this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results. Investors sent the tech stock up by 12.4% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. TaskUs reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.34 in the fourth quarter, which outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $0.33 per share. The company's fourth-quarter sales of $226.8 million, an increase of 63% from the year-ago quarter, also beat Wall Street's expectation of $216 million. Continue reading
