Why TaskUs Stock Popped Today

Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) rose 7.6% on Thursday after the outsourced digital services company announced better-than-expected quarterly results.TaskUs' fourth-quarter 2023 revenue declined 3.3% year over year to $234.3 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $32.2 million, or $0.35 per share (up from $0.33 per share in the same year-ago period). Analysts, on average, were only expecting adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $226 million.Trending toward its bottom line, TaskUs' adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) arrived at $59 million, around 25.2% of revenue and up 1.9% year over year.