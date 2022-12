Why Tech and Growth Stocks Came to Life on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some of the hardest-hit technology and growth stocks in 2022 had some nice bounces on Thursday as the year nears a close. The holiday season can lead to some strange trading and today is no different, but this may also be an insight into what investors are looking at for 2023. The stocks that caught my attention were Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gaining as much as 7.4% in morning trading, Block (NYSE: SQ) climbing 7.2%, and GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) gaining 3.4%. Shares of the companies were up 4.6%, 8.1%, 6%, and 2.3%, respectively, at 1:45 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq Composite is up 2.7% today on a big "risk on" trade by investors. During low-volume holiday trading, there can be big swings on very little news and while the last few days were moves to the downside, today is a big move to the upside. Continue reading