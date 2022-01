Why Tech Investors Should Be Watching Palo Alto Networks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is no secret on Wall Street. But are investors underestimating its growth prospects?In this video from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on Jan. 18, Fool contributor Demitri Kalogeropoulos and analyst Asit Sharma chat about the stock and highlight a few attractive aspects of its business.Continue reading