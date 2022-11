Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes. HubSpot and Datadog investors may also be exiting their positions, as the two companies are set to report their third-quarter results shortly. Datadog was down by 6.8%, HubSpot fell by 6.4%, and MongoDB dropped by 7.6% as of 11:56 a.m. ET. Continue reading