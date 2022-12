Why Tech Stocks Meta Platforms, Etsy, and Airbnb All Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were catching an afternoon breeze after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made dovish remarks in a speech today.That sent stocks higher broadly, especially the beaten-down tech sector, which has proven to be particularly sensitive to interest rates.As of 2:45 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was up 2.9%, while Meta had gained 6.4%, Etsy was up 4.7%, and Airbnb was up 4.3%.Continue reading