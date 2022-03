Why Tech Stocks Salesforce, Meta, and Zoom Were Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was rallying Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated announcement regarding a hike to the federal funds rate. As of noon ET, the S&P 500 was up by 1.6%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up by nearly 2.7%. Many well-known tech stocks were outperforming the average, though. Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM) had rallied by 3.6%, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was up 4.2%, and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) had jumped by 6.2%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading