Why Teck Resources Stock Leaped 20% Higher Today

Assuming the price and terms are favorable, investors are usually thrilled when one of their holdings receives a buyout offer. That clearly isn't the case with Canadian mining company Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), which turned down an unsolicited proposal on Monday. The market loved that reaction, as it collectively sent Teck's share price almost 20% higher on the day.The proposal came from Teck's global peer Glencore (OTC: GLNCY), which offered to acquire the Canadian company and split its operations into two separate businesses. Glencore's all-stock bid is for 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B share (a nonvoting class), and 12.73 Glencore shares per Teck common share. These numbers shook out to a 20% premium for both classes of stock. Teck enumerated several reasons for its rejection of the Glencore proposal. It said that its board is not considering a sale at the moment, and thinks that the bid is "opportunistically timed."