Why Teladoc Health Flew 9% Higher on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To butcher an old saying, a rising tide lifts most boats. A surging stock market helped push shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) higher by more than 9% on Friday. But bullish investor sentiment wasn't the only reason for that gain; an analyst's price-target increase also helped.That increase was hardly dramatic, but it drew attention to Teladoc and helped bring investors back to the stock. The raiser was Piper Sandler prognosticator Jessica Tassan, who now thinks the shares are worth $42, a bump from her previous estimation of $41. She is maintaining her overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading