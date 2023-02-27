|
27.02.2023 18:20:48
Why Teladoc Health Is Falling Today
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were falling 2.9% at 11:13 a.m. ET Monday mornings after more analysts lowered their price target on the online virtual healthcare specialist.Analysts at both Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) dropped their one-year price targets on Teladoc, with the former going from $31 per share to $27 per share and the latter going to $33 per share from $35 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
