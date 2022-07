Why Teladoc Health Lost 64% in the First Half of the Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have gotten slammed this year as the telehealth company is one of many unprofitable growth stocks that has fallen sharply this year. Through June 30, it was down 64%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A weak second-quarter earnings report, which included a massive write-down and a guidance cut, helped sink the stock, as did shifting market sentiment. Investors may also have started to think that Teladoc , which is often considered to be the leader in telehealth, may lack a sustainable competitive advantage. The future of telehealth also seems uncertain after the pandemic gave it a temporary bump.As you can see from the chart below, the stock has been on a downward trajectory for most of the year.Continue reading