22.04.2022 22:58:20
Why Teladoc Health Stock Beat the Market Today
On a forgettable Friday for the stock market, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) did comparatively well. The bellwether telehealth stock lost only 1.2% of its value over the course of the day, which was good compared to the S&P 500 index's nearly 2.8% slide. Teladoc's better-than-average performance was due in no small part to a fresh deal announced with a top Empire State healthcare provider.Teladoc announced Friday morning that it has signed an agreement with said healthcare provider, privately held Northwell Health. The deal will see Teladoc "deliver connected virtual care and expand care delivery to patients both inside and outside the four walls of the health system," as the company put it in a press release.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
