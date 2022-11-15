Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 23:57:00

Why Teladoc Health Stock Bumped Higher Today

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) inched higher on Tuesday following news that the company hit a notable milestone. The stock closed a bit over 1% higher, which was good enough to beat the frothy S&P 500 index's gain on the day. Teladoc announced, we can assume rather happily, that it has topped 50 million patient visits. That's in addition to the "millions" (the company didn't get any more specific) of visits through the company's enterprise portal for healthcare professionals.Accompanying this factoid, Teladoc also provided other data points about its telehealth services. It said that its system has enjoyed a fourfold growth in primary-care visits year to date and 30% growth in the same time frame for visits to nutrition professionals. And of those 50 million visits, one-third have happened over the past year.Continue reading
