Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Monday

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) surged on Monday, jumping as much as 13%. As of 10:41 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.2%.The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was a major new partnership that should make accessing its services even more convenient.Teladoc announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc on Alexa, the company's digital assistant, bringing its services to Amazon's wide range of hands-free smart speakers, including the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. The service will initially offer audio capability, with "video visits coming soon" for general medical needs.Continue reading