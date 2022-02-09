|
09.02.2022 20:26:46
Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) surged on Wednesday, jumping as much as 9.2%. As of 2 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 8.3%.The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry.U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
