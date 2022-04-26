|
26.04.2022 01:22:23
Why Teladoc Health Stock Crushed the Market Today
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was the picture of health for a stock on Monday. The bellwether telehealth company's shares closed the day nearly 4% higher, well ahead of the 0.6% rise of the S&P 500 index. A smart executive appointment was a key reason for that pop. As the market opened, Teleadoc announced that it had appointed a new chief medical officer. This is Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, whose tenure began on Monday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
