07.03.2023 00:32:10
Why Teladoc Health Stock Had a Bad Fever Today
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock probably could have used a physician's services on Monday. The company's shares caught the sniffles, declining by nearly 5% on the back of not one, but two analysts' price target cuts.Teladoc continues to be largely out of favor with the market following last month's release of its fourth-quarter and full-2022 earnings. Exacerbating this, on Monday morning, a pair of analysts revealed that they have become more bearish on the telehealth specialist's prospects.Canaccord Genuity's Richard Close trimmed his price target on Teladoc shares by 10%, from $40 down to $36. That doesn't mean he's giving up hope on the specialty healthcare company entirely, as he maintained his buy recommendation on the stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
