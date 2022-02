Why Teladoc Health Stock Initially Surged on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) took investors on a roller-coaster ride on Wednesday, initially surging as much as 6% before being weighed down by negative market sentiment. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, the stock was down 4.3%.The catalyst that initially sent the healthcare company higher was its quarterly financial report, which was much better than expected.For the fourth quarter, Teladoc Health generated revenue of $554.2 million, which climbed 45% year over year. Perhaps more importantly, the company edged closer to profitability, with a loss per share of $0.07, much improved from a loss of $3.07 in the prior-year quarter. Continue reading