06.04.2022 18:01:48
Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) had tumbled 5.5% lower at 10:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The only news from the virtual care provider was that it plans to announce first-quarter results on April 27, 2022. This obviously wasn't the reason for the stock's decline.It's likely that today's sell-off was largely the result of overall market volatility. Major market indexes fell on Wednesday because of investors' worries about the potential for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation.Most stocks tend to be swept up in strong overall market moves, whether those moves are up or down. However, there's a reason the underlying cause of today's market move affects Teladoc Health.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
