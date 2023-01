Why Teladoc Health Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were moving higher today after the telehealth provider updated its fourth-quarter guidance, lifting the bottom end of its revenue range ahead of its presentation at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today.As of 11:33 a.m. ET, the stock is up 6.8%.In a filing, Teladoc said that it expects its 2022 revenue to come in at $2.403 billion-$2.41 billion, as opposed to its earlier guidance of $2.395 billion-$2.41 billion. For the fourth quarter, it raised the bottom end of its guidance range from $625 million to $633 million. Continue reading