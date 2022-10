Why Teladoc Health Stock Popped on Tuesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) surged Tuesday morning , jumping as much as 8.8%. As of 2:07 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 8.7%.While the underlying market updraft was no doubt a contributing factor, the digital healthcare stock was given a lift by bullish commentary courtesy of two Wall Street analysts.Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight has been digging into the potential for Teladoc and has come away seeing the glass as half full. The analyst said that his conversations with institutional investors ahead of Teladoc's third-quarter financial report suggest that even modest results could be met with enthusiasm. Continue reading