Why Teladoc Health Stock Rocketed Higher Tuesday Morning

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) surged Tuesday morning , jumping as much as 12%. As of 12:13 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 11.5%.Even as the broader market indexes lost ground, the telehealth provider got a boost after introducing an expansion of several important health services.In a press release on Tuesday, Teladoc said it was launching provider-based care for its weight management and pre-diabetes programs. This gives patients integrated treatment, which includes a personalized care plan from a Teladoc Health physician combined with the day-to-day coaching, support, and guidance courtesy of the company's digital tools. These programs will be available nationwide beginning in the third quarter. Continue reading