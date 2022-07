Why Teladoc Health Was a Sickly Stock This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 generally had a good trading week over the past five working days, but we can't say the same about Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock.The healthcare teleconferencing specialist's shares were knocked by disappointing quarterly results, an unhappy development compounded by a slate of analyst recommendation downgrades and price target cuts. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Teladoc fell by almost 11% across the week.Teladoc unveiled its second-quarter results on Wednesday, and many investors immediately reached for the aspirin.