Why Teladoc Health Was Climbing Today

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were moving higher Tuesday after the telehealth company announced a new AI partnership with Microsoft Azure, the latest expansion of its relationship with the tech giant.The stock was up 3.4% as of 12:30 p.m. ET after having gained as much as 9.8% earlier in the session. A note from Credit Suisse seemed to tamp down some of the excitement around the Microsoft news.In its press release Tuesday morning, Teladoc said it is integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and other products into the Teladoc Solo virtual care platform. The goal is to minimize the administrative burden on healthcare professionals by automating clinical documentation during virtual and in-patient exams.