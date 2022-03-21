|
21.03.2022 22:25:00
Why Teladoc Health Was Looking Sickly on Monday
It's rarely a good day for a stock when an analyst at a high-profile financial institution makes a price target cut. So it was with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Monday after just such a prognosticator gave its shares a bit of a whack. The company's share price fell by over 3% on the day as a result.The cutter was Goldman Sachs' Cindy Motz, who trimmed her Teladoc price target to $113 per share from the previous $120. Motz, however, is maintaining her buy recommendation on the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
