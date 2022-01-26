|
26.01.2022 00:33:04
Why Teladoc Health Was Not a Healthy Stock Tuesday
Teleadoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was punished by the market on Tuesday, following a steep price target cut from an analyst. The telehealth specialist saw its share price erode by over 4%, well steeper than the 1.2% decline of the S&P 500 index. Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill was the responsible party. This morning, Hill took an ax to his price target on Teladoc stock, chopping it by over 50% from $163 to $81 per share. He is, however, maintaining his hold recommendation. The reasoning behind the drastic price-target change was not immediately clear. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!