Why Teladoc Stock Crashed on Thursday but Immediately Recovered

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will discuss what Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) means for Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shareholders, as well as for Amazon:For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 21, 2022. The video was published on July 21, 2022.Continue reading