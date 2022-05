Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results.The healthcare stock jumped by 9.4% as of 3:50 p.m. ET.Teladoc's share price cratered 40% on April 28 after the company released its first-quarter results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance. Continue reading