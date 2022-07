Why Teladoc Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 17% on Thursday after the telemedicine provider's second-quarter financial results were dented by a massive impairment charge. Teladoc's revenue rose 18% year over year to $592.4 million. This growth was driven by a 20% rise in access fees revenue, to $518.7 million, and a 7% increase in visit fees, to $66.7 million.Teladoc continues to add new customers even as more people are returning to traditional healthcare locations. Its U.S. paid membership grew by 9% to 56.6 million. People are also using its telehealth platform more often, with visits in the U.S. up 32%, to $3.6 million.Continue reading