Why Teladoc Stock Popped 5% Today

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shot 5.1% higher as of 2:05 p.m. ET on Friday after growth investing star Cathie Wood revealed continued active purchases of the telemedicine pioneer's stock on Thursday.And not a little buying, either. According to her Ark Invest website, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) funds purchased a combined 125,702 shares of Teladoc yesterday. Wood's funds haven't exactly been on a winning streak lately. Over the past year, ARKG shares are down 26%, while ARKK is off 42%. For its part, Teladoc stock is down 60%.