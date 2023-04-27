|
27.04.2023 21:19:15
Why Teladoc Stock Popped Today
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), a telehealth company, jumped today after the company reported revenue and earnings that surpassed Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter. The strong quarter prompted management to increase its earnings and revenue outlook for the full year, which likely contributed to investors' enthusiasm today. The stock rose by as much as 9% on Thursday and was up by 6.4% as of 2:51 p.m. ET. Teladoc reported an adjusted loss of $0.42 per share in the quarter, which was better than the analysts' consensus average estimate of a loss of $0.51. Revenue also impressed investors as sales of $629 million rose 11% from the year-ago quarter and outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $618 million. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Teladoc Inc
|24,44
|-1,33%