11.03.2023 00:12:00
Why Teladoc Stock Slipped Today
Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), a stock that has been hammered recently by a set of analyst price-target cuts, got another pundit ding on Friday. On the back of this latest reduction, the bellwether telehealth company's share price declined by 2.3%, a steeper fall than the 1.5% drop suffered by the S&P 500 index on the day. The analyst getting more bearish on Teladoc Friday was Credit Suisse's A.J. Rice. He trimmed his price target by 10%; it now stands at $27 per share from the preceding $30. Rice maintained his neutral recommendation on the specialty healthcare stock. With the move, the analyst joins a clutch of his colleagues who have similarly taken scissors to their Teladoc price targets. Continue reading
