Why Teladoc Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were gaining Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the company's third-quarter earnings report, which will be released after the market closes. There was no specific news out regarding the telehealth company, but analyst chatter seemed to be giving it a boost, and the session's gains could reflect a belief in the market that the stock is oversold after falling more than 90% from its peak last year.As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Teladoc stock was up by 4%.Showing how low the bar has been set for this healthcare stock, Citigroup analyst Daniel Grosslight said in a note Tuesday that it could rally if it just meets Q3 expectations and reduces its guidance only slightly.