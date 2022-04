Why Tellurian Rose by Double Digits Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) rose as much as 20.8% today, before settling into a 17.1% gain as of 1:30 ET.Tellurian has been in the news recently amid soaring natural gas prices, especially in Europe, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a deal to supply more LNG to Europe over the next decade, boosting sentiment for Tellurian and its peers. On the heels of that deal, Tellurian's stock received an upgrade today from analysts at Credit Suisse.