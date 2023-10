Why Tellurian Sank Again Today

Shares of Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) were down another 9.2% in today's trading as of 12:34 p.m. ET. The stock is now trading for around $0.80, and its market cap is down to $467 million.That's a tiny valuation when you fancy yourself the future owner and operator of a giant future LNG export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, that giant LNG export facility is still under construction, and won't be operational until the latter part of the decade.Still in need of financing, Tellurian 's stock has recently taken another leg down for two reasons: the rapid rise of long-term bond yields, and last week's request to regulators to delay the opening of its Driftwood LNG plant by another few years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel