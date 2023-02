Why Tellurian Sank Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) were tumbling on Tuesday, falling 11.5% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.Tellurian's main asset is its Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, which is underway near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Unfortunately, the project is only in its preliminary stages of construction and isn't fully funded. With financing costs skyrocketing with rising interest rates, Driftwood may have to delay or push back its 2026 operational start date.Tellurian also has some natural-gas-producing assets in the U.S. that it hopes will produce some internal cash flow. The company even added to those assets with an acquisition last summer.