|
16.03.2023 18:23:18
Why Telos Stock Is Plummeting Today
Shares of Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) are crashing in Thursday's trading. The cybersecurity company's stock was down roughly 33% in the daily session as of 1 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Telos published its fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opened on March 16, delivering sales and earnings for the period that came in ahead of the market's expectations. But despite delivering top- and bottom-line beats, management's guidance spooked the market and is prompting big sell-offs for the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!